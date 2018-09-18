Bank of Nova Scotia Has $34.39 Million Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,349 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,158 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.32% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $34,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 995.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 160.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,562 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 54.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,750 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 97.1% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,939 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth $206,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

NYSE AEM opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09 and a beta of -0.59. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $556.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.81 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

