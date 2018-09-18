Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.56% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $18,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 46,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 83,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 26,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 515,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,605,000 after acquiring an additional 14,701 shares during the period. Finally, Rinet Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $79.16 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

