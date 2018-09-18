Bank of America Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for STMicroelectronics (STM)

Bank of America reiterated their neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research note published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STM. Cfra set a €25.80 ($30.00) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €20.50 ($23.84) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €21.63 ($25.15).

STM opened at €19.87 ($23.10) on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

