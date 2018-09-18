Bank of America Corp DE Has $103.19 Million Holdings in Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,652,926 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,578 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $103,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,109,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,448,000 after acquiring an additional 204,605 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 172,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 49,241 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,362,000 after acquiring an additional 42,631 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.30.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 165,780 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $12,173,225.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,694,500 shares in the company, valued at $491,577,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ming Hsieh sold 7,015 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $599,782.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 179,320 shares of company stock worth $13,247,775 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $88.17 on Tuesday. Fortinet Inc has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $91.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.63.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $441.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.66 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

