Bank of America Corp DE Buys New Holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (BAR)

Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 785,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,340,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 34.75% of Graniteshares Gold Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,010,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,395,000.

BAR opened at $119.77 on Tuesday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $117.15 and a twelve month high of $136.05.

