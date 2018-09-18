Bank of America Corp (BAC) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,748,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 809,711 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 0.9% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $162,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in Bank of America by 9.2% during the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 328,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,611 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 198,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Bank of America by 8.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 64,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management lifted its position in Bank of America by 4.1% during the second quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 140,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 4.9% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,316,000 after purchasing an additional 72,016 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC stock opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $311.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $20.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Catherine P. Bessant sold 15,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $500,070.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 483,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,289,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.