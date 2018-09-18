Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,236 Shares of Cna Financial Corp (CNA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cna Financial were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cna Financial by 395.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in Cna Financial during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Cna Financial during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Cna Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Cna Financial by 205.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cna Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

Shares of CNA stock opened at $46.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12. Cna Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $55.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cna Financial had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 9.32%. Cna Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Cna Financial Corp will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Cna Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Cna Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.42%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company's property insurance products include property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workers compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages.

