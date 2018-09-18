Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Public Storage (PSA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,383,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,489,967,000 after purchasing an additional 226,669 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 19.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,736,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,528,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Public Storage by 14.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,962,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,040,000 after acquiring an additional 507,928 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Public Storage by 1.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,331,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,994,000 after acquiring an additional 22,925 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Public Storage by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,302,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,366,000 after acquiring an additional 35,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $208.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.20. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $180.48 and a fifty-two week high of $234.90.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $685.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.32 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 55.00%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.20%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Public Storage from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Argus upped their price target on Public Storage to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI cut Public Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Public Storage from $199.00 to $193.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.33.

In other Public Storage news, CEO Ronald L. Havner, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.54, for a total value of $21,154,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At June 30, 2018, we had interests in 2,402 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 160 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 228 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand.

