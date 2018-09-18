B. Riley Raises Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Price Target to $13.50

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $10.00 to $13.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DRNA. BidaskClub lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.41.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

DRNA stock opened at $17.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.42. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $17.98.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,642.81% and a negative return on equity of 97.39%. sell-side analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James B. Weissman sold 2,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $40,267.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Langer sold 14,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $232,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,044,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,799,000 after purchasing an additional 15,351 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $4,063,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of rare, viral infectious, chronic liver, and cardiovascular diseases. Its development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria; DCR-HBVS for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection; and DCR-PCSK9 to treat hypercholesterolemia.

Read More: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.