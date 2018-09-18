B. Riley Financial Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS)

B. Riley Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5,022.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,425,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,222,443 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 419.8% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,057,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,216,000 after purchasing an additional 854,148 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 247.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,292,000 after purchasing an additional 530,391 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,900,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,473,000 after purchasing an additional 528,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,817,000.

Shares of VXUS opened at $53.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $52.20 and a 1 year high of $61.17.

