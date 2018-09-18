B. Riley Financial Inc. Takes Position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI)

B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPPI. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 185,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 100,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,527,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,411,000 after buying an additional 1,463,249 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 230,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 13,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $415,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPPI shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. BidaskClub lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

NASDAQ SPPI opened at $20.13 on Tuesday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $25.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 1.85.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.71% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $24.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

