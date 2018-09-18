Avocet Mining (AVM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.00

Shares of Avocet Mining plc (LON:AVM) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.13 ($0.14), with a volume of 34254 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.45 ($0.15).

About Avocet Mining (LON:AVM)

Avocet Mining plc operates as a gold mining and exploration company in West Africa. It operates through UK, Burkina Faso, and Guinea segments. The company primarily holds a 90 per cent interest in the Inata gold mine located in the Bélahouro district of northern Burkina Faso; and five exploration permits cover approximately 1,660 km2 surrounding the Inata gold mine in the broader Bélahouro region.

