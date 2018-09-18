AVEVA Group (AVV) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AVV. Numis Securities reissued an add rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.66) to GBX 3,000 ($39.08) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Barclays lowered AVEVA Group to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 2,900 ($37.78) to GBX 2,800 ($36.47) in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.47) price target on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($37.12) price target on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVEVA Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,768.89 ($36.07).

Shares of AVV opened at GBX 2,808 ($36.58) on Monday. AVEVA Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,791 ($23.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,080 ($40.12).

In other news, insider David Ward sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,623 ($34.17), for a total transaction of £54,112.49 ($70,486.51).

AVEVA Group plc operates as an industrial design and management software company in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Americas. The company offers solutions for brownfield modification, contract management, enterprise resource management, information management, integrated engineering and design, integrated shipbuilding, and steel fabrication, as well as laser and cloud solutions.

