Avenue Therapeutics Inc (ATXI) Given $12.67 Average Target Price by Analysts

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $12.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.39) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Avenue Therapeutics an industry rank of 105 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

ATXI has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Avenue Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Avenue Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ATXI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of -1.41. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $5.90.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.23. analysts forecast that Avenue Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

