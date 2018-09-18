Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.14). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12,536.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AUPH shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.51.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $276,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 218,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 33,279 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 171,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $2,000,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $162,000. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AUPH traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.69. 18,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,504. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $481.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.16.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.