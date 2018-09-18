Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

BOLD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Get Audentes Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of BOLD stock opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.77. Audentes Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $46.18.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.07). research analysts expect that Audentes Therapeutics will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Suyash Prasad sold 10,000 shares of Audentes Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $384,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,627.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Nagler sold 5,000 shares of Audentes Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $226,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,494 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,904. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOLD. Sofinnova Ventures Inc bought a new position in Audentes Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $41,478,000. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,228,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,157,000 after acquiring an additional 920,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,960,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,910,000 after acquiring an additional 601,906 shares in the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. bought a new position in Audentes Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,254,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management III LLC bought a new position in Audentes Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $9,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

About Audentes Therapeutics

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT982, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 that is in preclinical studies to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Audentes Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audentes Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.