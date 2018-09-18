Atossa Genetics (ATOS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.46

Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 4598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATOS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atossa Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Atossa Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th.

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($2.53). equities analysts forecast that Atossa Genetics Inc will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

