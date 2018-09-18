Atlantic Trust LLC Has $558,000 Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP)

Atlantic Trust LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,704 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,053,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,968,000 after purchasing an additional 178,462 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,335,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,513,000 after purchasing an additional 607,582 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,789,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,379,000 after purchasing an additional 661,924 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,199,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,462,000 after purchasing an additional 63,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,193,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the last quarter. 38.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIP. ValuEngine lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.75 to $46.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.70.

BIP stock opened at $39.65 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.55). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.00 million. analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. engages in utility, transport, energy, and communications infrastructure businesses. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 12,000 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; approximately 3.3 million electricity and natural gas connections in the United Kingdom and Colombia; and a port facility that exports metallurgical and thermal coal in Australia.

