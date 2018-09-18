Atlantic Trust LLC Acquires Shares of 2,910 Copart, Inc. (CPRT)

Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Copart by 211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Copart by 1,457.5% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Copart by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub lowered Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $63.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.27 and a 52-week high of $67.08.

In other news, insider William E. Franklin sold 90,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $5,304,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,333,810.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

