Atkore International Group Inc (ATKR) Holdings Lifted by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore International Group were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,954 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,417,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,204,000 after acquiring an additional 677,442 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,889,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,249,000 after acquiring an additional 29,364 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,429,000 after acquiring an additional 482,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,229,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,529,000 after acquiring an additional 457,055 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATKR stock opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. Atkore International Group Inc has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.25.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.29. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 56.38% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $498.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.77 million. equities research analysts forecast that Atkore International Group Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atkore International Group news, insider John Patrick Williamson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,533,604. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Schulte sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 140,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,713.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 617,360 shares of company stock worth $15,243,768. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

ATKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Atkore International Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atkore International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered Atkore International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Atkore International Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Atkore International Group to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products in the United States and internationally. The company's electrical raceway products include electrical conduits and fittings, armored cable and fittings, cable trays and mounting systems, and fittings for the non-residential construction, renovation markets, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) for the construction, and industrial markets.

