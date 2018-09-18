Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) Insider Grant Kvalheim Sells 85,000 Shares

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) insider Grant Kvalheim sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $4,340,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,587,657 shares in the company, valued at $81,065,766.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Grant Kvalheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 27th, Grant Kvalheim sold 122,418 shares of Athene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $6,155,177.04.

On Thursday, August 23rd, Grant Kvalheim sold 2,505 shares of Athene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $125,275.05.

On Monday, August 20th, Grant Kvalheim sold 23,926 shares of Athene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,197,257.04.

On Friday, August 17th, Grant Kvalheim sold 81,982 shares of Athene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $4,100,739.64.

On Friday, August 10th, Grant Kvalheim sold 4,068 shares of Athene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $203,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 7th, Grant Kvalheim sold 38,985 shares of Athene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $1,949,639.85.

Shares of NYSE:ATH traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.27. 1,171,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,174. Athene Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.36.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.21. Athene had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $958.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Athene in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Athene in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Athene from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Athene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.42.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Athene in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Athene by 20.2% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Athene by 29.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Athene by 236.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Athene in the first quarter valued at $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors.

