Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) Insider Grant Kvalheim Sells 85,000 Shares

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) insider Grant Kvalheim sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $4,340,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,587,657 shares in the company, valued at $81,065,766.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Grant Kvalheim also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 27th, Grant Kvalheim sold 122,418 shares of Athene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $6,155,177.04.
- On Thursday, August 23rd, Grant Kvalheim sold 2,505 shares of Athene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $125,275.05.
- On Monday, August 20th, Grant Kvalheim sold 23,926 shares of Athene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,197,257.04.
- On Friday, August 17th, Grant Kvalheim sold 81,982 shares of Athene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $4,100,739.64.
- On Friday, August 10th, Grant Kvalheim sold 4,068 shares of Athene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $203,400.00.
- On Tuesday, August 7th, Grant Kvalheim sold 38,985 shares of Athene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $1,949,639.85.
Shares of NYSE:ATH traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.27. 1,171,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,174. Athene Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.36.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Athene in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Athene in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Athene from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Athene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.42.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Athene in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Athene by 20.2% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Athene by 29.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Athene by 236.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Athene in the first quarter valued at $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.
About Athene
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors.
