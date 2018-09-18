Atento SA (ATTO) Position Boosted by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) by 270.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,183 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atento were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atento in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Atento in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atento in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Engine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atento by 497.7% in the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LLC now owns 25,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 20,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Atento by 160.3% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 23,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Atento alerts:

ATTO has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Atento from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Barrington Research set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Atento and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atento from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Atento from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atento currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of Atento stock opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.15. Atento SA has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $473.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.50 million. Atento had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 14.95%. analysts anticipate that Atento SA will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.