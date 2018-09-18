AstraZeneca (AZN) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Kepler Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 5,630 ($73.34) to GBX 6,100 ($79.46) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,750 ($48.85) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.16) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($76.85) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,689.45 ($74.11).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 5,583 ($72.72) on Monday. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 4,260 ($55.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,520 ($71.90).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were given a dividend of GBX 68.40 ($0.89) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

