ASML (ASML) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on ASML from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “$215.26” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, June 15th. BidaskClub lowered ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on ASML in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.43.

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $3.48 on Tuesday, hitting $186.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,440. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. ASML has a one year low of $160.95 and a one year high of $221.66.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that ASML will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Holistic lithography solutions.

