Ashford Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (IEI)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:IEI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 627.6% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,849,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,277 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,212,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,524,000 after purchasing an additional 966,190 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the second quarter worth approximately $87,816,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the first quarter worth approximately $55,660,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 46.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 898,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,851,000 after purchasing an additional 284,335 shares during the period.

Shares of BMV IEI opened at $119.23 on Tuesday. iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 1-year low of $1,994.28 and a 1-year high of $2,480.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

