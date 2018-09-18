Ascena Retail Group Inc (ASNA) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,019,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,066,960 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 8.67% of Ascena Retail Group worth $67,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Ascena Retail Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ascena Retail Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Ascena Retail Group by 384.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 44,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Ascena Retail Group by 303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 58,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 43,735 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Ascena Retail Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascena Retail Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ascena Retail Group from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ascena Retail Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.69.

Shares of Ascena Retail Group stock opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. Ascena Retail Group Inc has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $806.44 million, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Ascena Retail Group Profile

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through six segments: ANN, Justice, Lane Bryant, maurices, dressbarn, and Catherines. It creates, designs, and develops a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom furnishings; and wear-to-work, sportswear, footwear, and social occasion apparel.

