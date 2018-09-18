Arrow Global Group (ARWGF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arrow Global Group (OTCMKTS:ARWGF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Global Group PLC offers debt purchase and management solutions. The company purchases customer accounts from businesses which include retail banks, credit card and telecommunications companies. The company operates primarily in UK, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium and France. Arrow Global Group PLC is based in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS:ARWGF opened at $3.33 on Monday. Arrow Global Group has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

Arrow Global Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted loan portfolios consisting of consumer and SME accounts from financial institutions, such as banks and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. The company also engages in the debt purchase and asset management business.

