argenx (ARGX) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $121.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $114.00. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.04% from the stock’s current price.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nomura assumed coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on argenx from $93.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.43.

Get argenx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $93.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -66.98 and a beta of 2.12. argenx has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $103.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of argenx by 50.0% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the first quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the first quarter worth about $598,000. 56.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.