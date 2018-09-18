Argent Trust Co Takes Position in Halliburton (HAL)

Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 46,348 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 337.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,710,195 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $126,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,791 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,232,427 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $198,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,850 shares during the period. Key Square Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 2,648,429 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $124,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,722 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in Halliburton by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,771,221 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $169,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,817 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,687,497 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $121,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Halliburton has a one year low of $35.75 and a one year high of $57.86.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. B. Riley set a $51.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber bought 5,800 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $235,828.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,674.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

