Argent Trust Co Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,363,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,249,662,000 after purchasing an additional 114,847 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,462,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,078 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 31.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,584,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,387 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 96.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,332,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,155 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 91.6% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,615,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,607 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of FISV stock opened at $80.08 on Tuesday. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.19 and a fifty-two week high of $81.87. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 567,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,313,789.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,600,500 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Fiserv to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Fiserv from $63.50 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.90.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.