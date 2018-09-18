ArcelorMittal’s (MT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MT. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.33.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Shares of MT opened at $29.65 on Monday. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $24.74 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 12.62%. ArcelorMittal’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 16.2% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 24,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the second quarter worth approximately $6,266,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 925,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,622,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the second quarter worth approximately $553,000. 3.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Read More: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.