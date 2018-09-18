AppCoins 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.67 Million (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 18th. AppCoins has a total market cap of $9.40 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 37% higher against the dollar. One AppCoins token can currently be bought for $0.0940 or 0.00001484 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, BiteBTC, IDEX and Huobi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AppCoins Token Profile

AppCoins’ genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, HitBTC, Huobi and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

