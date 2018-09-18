Antimatter (ANTX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $56.00

Antimatter (CURRENCY:ANTX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. Over the last week, Antimatter has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Antimatter has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $56.00 worth of Antimatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Antimatter coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000305 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00270915 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00151020 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000208 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.27 or 0.06520158 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008442 BTC.

Antimatter can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antimatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Antimatter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Antimatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

