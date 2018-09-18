Antero Midstream GP (AMGP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Midstream GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Antero Midstream GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Antero Midstream GP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Antero Midstream GP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of Antero Midstream GP stock opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. Antero Midstream GP has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $22.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 554.67 and a beta of 1.73.

Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Antero Midstream GP had a net margin of 32.91% and a return on equity of 199.85%. The business had revenue of $33.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Antero Midstream GP’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream GP will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Antero Midstream GP news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $83,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Kilstrom sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $940,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Antero Midstream GP by 73.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream GP in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Midstream GP in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream GP in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream GP by 856.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 12,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream GP

Antero Midstream GP LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Marcellus and Utica Shales in West Virginia and Ohio. Its assets consist of gathering pipelines, compressor stations, interests in processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets, which provide midstream services to Antero Resources Corporation under long term fixed fee contracts.

