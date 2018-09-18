Andra AP fonden Sells 1,300 Shares of Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $9,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 154,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 28,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 54,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CEO David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $2,097,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $293,287.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,468,564.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,250 shares of company stock worth $7,418,813. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $77.56 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $59.45 and a fifty-two week high of $81.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.76%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

