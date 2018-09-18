Andra AP fonden Purchases Shares of 72,000 Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 72,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,658,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 328.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,221,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,993,000 after buying an additional 1,703,162 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,382,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,671,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,094,000 after buying an additional 801,928 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 48.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,556,000 after buying an additional 755,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,401,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of ADP opened at $147.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $106.25 and a one year high of $148.30. The company has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.17% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADP. Zacks Investment Research cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.07.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Michael A. Bonarti sold 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.77, for a total value of $337,893.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael A. Bonarti sold 2,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $314,669.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,111.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,191 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,603. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.