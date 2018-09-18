Andra AP fonden Invests $10.98 Million in Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX) Stock

Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 142,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,979,000. Express Scripts comprises approximately 0.3% of Andra AP fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESRX. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in Express Scripts in the second quarter worth $102,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in Express Scripts by 147.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Express Scripts by 321.9% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in Express Scripts by 758.8% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Express Scripts by 364.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Express Scripts to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Express Scripts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Express Scripts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.58.

Shares of Express Scripts stock opened at $95.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.71. Express Scripts Holding Co has a 12 month low of $55.80 and a 12 month high of $96.45.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.43 billion. Express Scripts had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christine Houston sold 12,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,096,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,427,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Express Scripts

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

