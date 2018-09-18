Andra AP fonden Has $9.61 Million Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (HAS)

Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $9,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 30.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,192,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,698,000 after acquiring an additional 738,949 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter valued at $48,926,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 227.1% during the first quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 708,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,722,000 after acquiring an additional 491,832 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 224.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,270,000 after acquiring an additional 469,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Hasbro by 23.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,238,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,600,000 after acquiring an additional 426,060 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dolph Johnson sold 22,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $2,315,950.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,561.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 19,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $1,984,636.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,788,878.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,645 shares of company stock valued at $10,796,944 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HAS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hasbro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hasbro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.59.

Hasbro stock opened at $105.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $107.58.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $904.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.29 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

