Analyzing Janus Henderson Group (JHG) & Blackstone Group (BX)

Janus Henderson Group and Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Janus Henderson Group and Blackstone Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus Henderson Group $2.18 billion 2.52 $655.50 million $2.48 11.05 Blackstone Group $7.12 billion 3.48 $1.47 billion $2.81 13.20

Blackstone Group has higher revenue and earnings than Janus Henderson Group. Janus Henderson Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blackstone Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Janus Henderson Group and Blackstone Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus Henderson Group 2 6 0 0 1.75 Blackstone Group 0 2 7 0 2.78

Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus target price of $33.91, suggesting a potential upside of 23.75%. Blackstone Group has a consensus target price of $42.75, suggesting a potential upside of 15.23%. Given Janus Henderson Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Janus Henderson Group is more favorable than Blackstone Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.6% of Janus Henderson Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of Blackstone Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Janus Henderson Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Blackstone Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Janus Henderson Group and Blackstone Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus Henderson Group 37.79% 11.43% 7.71% Blackstone Group 22.12% 22.64% 9.95%

Dividends

Janus Henderson Group pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Blackstone Group pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Janus Henderson Group pays out 58.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Blackstone Group pays out 82.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Blackstone Group has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Blackstone Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Janus Henderson Group has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackstone Group has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Blackstone Group beats Janus Henderson Group on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors. The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. It launches fixed income mutual funds. The firm also launches and manages private equity funds, real estate funds, funds of hedge funds, and credit-focused funds for its clients. It invests in private equity, public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets. The Blackstone Group L.P. was founded in 1985 and is based in New York City with additional offices in San Francisco, California, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Beijing, China, Dubai, UAE, Dusseldorf, Germany, Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Mexico City, Mexico, Paris, France, Sao Paulo, Brazil, Seoul, Korea, Shanghai, China, Singapore, Sydney, Australia, Copenhagen, Denmark, Toronto, Canada, Baltimore, Maryland, and Tokyo, Japan.

