Analyzing Companhia Paranaense de Energia ADR Class B (ELP) and Enel Chile (ENIC)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia ADR Class B (NYSE: ENIC) and Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia ADR Class B shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Enel Chile shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia ADR Class B and Enel Chile’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Paranaense de Energia ADR Class B $4.40 billion 0.32 $323.73 million N/A N/A Enel Chile $3.79 billion 1.26 $524.07 million N/A N/A

Enel Chile has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Companhia Paranaense de Energia ADR Class B.

Risk and Volatility

Companhia Paranaense de Energia ADR Class B has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Chile has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia ADR Class B and Enel Chile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Paranaense de Energia ADR Class B 0 1 0 0 2.00 Enel Chile 1 1 0 0 1.50

Dividends

Companhia Paranaense de Energia ADR Class B pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Enel Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%.

Profitability

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia ADR Class B and Enel Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Paranaense de Energia ADR Class B 8.03% 7.32% 3.44% Enel Chile 12.03% 7.65% 4.99%

Summary

Enel Chile beats Companhia Paranaense de Energia ADR Class B on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia ADR Class B Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia ? COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 394 municipalities in the State of Paraná and in the municipality of Porto União in the State of Santa Catarina. The company also provides telecommunication services to corporate clients, including supermarkets, universities, banks, Internet service providers, and television networks, as well as to retail clients; and broadband Internet access to public elementary and middle schools. In addition, it supplies piped gas to 39,377 customers, including thermoelectric plants, cogeneration plants, gas stations, other businesses, and residences through a gas distribution network covering 812 kilometers in the State of Paraná. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile S.A., an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 6,351 megawatts of installed capacity with 111 generation units, including 38 hydroelectric, 22 thermal, and 51 wind powered generation units. It distributed electricity to approximately 1.8 million customers, including residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, and toll customers. The company also provides consulting, management, administration, and contract operation services related to information systems, technological information, telecommunications, and control systems in South America; and develops real estate projects in Chile. The company was formerly known as Enersis Chile S.A. and changed its name to Enel Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Iberoamérica S.R.L.

