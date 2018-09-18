Analysts Set Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) PT at $65.00

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on TTEK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

TTEK stock opened at $71.10 on Friday. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $72.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $761.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.54%.

In other news, SVP Jan K. Auman sold 1,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $135,957.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,498.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 251,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,686,000 after purchasing an additional 32,282 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,166,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,733,000 after purchasing an additional 691,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI); and Resource Management and Energy (RME). The WEI segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.