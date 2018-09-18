Analysts Set Lipocine Inc (LPCN) Price Target at $6.38

Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.38.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LPCN shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Lipocine in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Lipocine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $1.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.89 and a quick ratio of 8.89. Lipocine has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $4.38.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. sell-side analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men's and women's health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics, facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

