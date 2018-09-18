Analysts Set FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL) PT at $18.00

Shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RAIL. Stifel Nicolaus set a $19.00 target price on FreightCar America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of FreightCar America in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on FreightCar America from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in FreightCar America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 239,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in FreightCar America by 8.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 75,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in FreightCar America during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FreightCar America by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 841,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,008 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RAIL stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.53. The stock had a trading volume of 24,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,448. FreightCar America has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $20.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.58.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.27. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $66.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.30 million. research analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

