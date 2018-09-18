Analysts Set E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC) Price Target at $66.86

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.57.

ETFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Compass Point started coverage on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th.

ETFC opened at $53.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. E*TRADE Financial has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $66.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETFC. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 81.4% in the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 362.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the second quarter valued at $163,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

