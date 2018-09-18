Analysts Set E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC) Price Target at $66.86

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.57.
ETFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Compass Point started coverage on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th.
ETFC opened at $53.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. E*TRADE Financial has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $66.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETFC. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 81.4% in the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 362.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the second quarter valued at $163,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About E*TRADE Financial
E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.
