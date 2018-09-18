Analysts Set Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF) Price Target at $78.00

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CINF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CINF. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. 62.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $77.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cincinnati Financial has a fifty-two week low of $66.33 and a fifty-two week high of $78.04.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 6.36%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.37%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.