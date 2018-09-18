Analysts Set Adient PLC (ADNT) PT at $57.20

Shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADNT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Adient in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Adient to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th.

Get Adient alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Adient by 2.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adient by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Adient by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 345,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Adient by 13.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Adient by 16.1% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE ADNT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.88. 29,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,391,418. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of -0.70. Adient has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $86.42.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adient had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Adient will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company operates through two segments, Seating and Interiors. The Seating segment produces automotive seat metal structures and mechanisms, foams, trims, fabrics, and seat systems.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.