Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for LCNB (LCNB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for LCNB (NASDAQ: LCNB):

9/18/2018 – LCNB was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, LCNB National Bank and Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., is engaged in the commercial banking and insurance agency businesses. Headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio, the Bank is a full service community bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, U.S. savings bonds, travelers’ checks, money orders, cashier’s checks, bank-by-mail, automated teller machines (ATMs), cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public services, personal computer based cash management services, telephone banking, and Internet banking services for individuals and businesses. Further, LCNB, through its subsidiary, Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., engages in insurance agency businesses. It involves in the sale and servicing of personal and commercial insurance products, and annuity products. “

9/12/2018 – LCNB was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/30/2018 – LCNB was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

8/28/2018 – LCNB was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/25/2018 – LCNB was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/24/2018 – LCNB was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/14/2018 – LCNB was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/8/2018 – LCNB was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/3/2018 – LCNB was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

7/31/2018 – LCNB had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Boenning Scattergood.

7/24/2018 – LCNB was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ:LCNB remained flat at $$18.95 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,692. LCNB Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $22.84. The company has a market capitalization of $251.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). LCNB had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $14.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that LCNB Corp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in LCNB in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in LCNB by 92.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in LCNB in the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in LCNB in the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in LCNB by 23.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LCNB Corp., a financial holding company, provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

