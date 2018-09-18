Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Luxoft (LXFT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Luxoft (NYSE: LXFT):

9/13/2018 – Luxoft was downgraded by analysts at VTB Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/7/2018 – Luxoft had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $47.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/5/2018 – Luxoft had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $46.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/4/2018 – Luxoft was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/3/2018 – Luxoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “Our Overweight rating is based on an attractive risk/reward at current valuation levels when evaluating Luxoft’s growth rate relative to other Digital businesses. We believe the current multiple provides a positive risk/reward, with opportunities for multiple expansion likely to come from reduced client concentration, healthy growth outside core clients, margin expansion, and the auto business. We value LXFT in line with the group P/E, as we believe revenue growth will return to an above-industry average.””

8/16/2018 – Luxoft had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/16/2018 – Luxoft was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Luxoft is a global IT service provider of innovative technology solutions that delivers measurable business outcomes to multinational companies. Its offerings encompass strategic consulting, custom software development services, and digital solution engineering. Luxoft enables companies to compete by leveraging its multi-industry expertise in the financial services, automotive, communications, and healthcare & life sciences sectors. Its managed delivery model is underpinned by a highly-educated workforce, allowing the Company to continuously innovate upwards on the technology stack to meet evolving digital challenges. Luxoft has more than 12,900 employees across 42 offices in 21 countries within five continents, with its operating headquarters office in Zug, Switzerland. “

8/13/2018 – Luxoft was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/25/2018 – Luxoft was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Luxoft Holding, Inc. offers software development services and information technology solutions. Its software development services consist of software development and support, product engineering and testing and technology consulting. The Company focuses on six industry verticals: financial services, travel and aviation, technology, telecom, automotive and transport and energy. It operates primarily in Western Europe and North America. Luxoft Holding, Inc. is based in Tortola, Virgin Islands. “

Shares of NYSE LXFT traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.75. 1,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,820. Luxoft Holding Inc has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $59.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Luxoft Holding Inc alerts:

Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.28. Luxoft had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $212.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Luxoft Holding Inc will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luxoft by 354.5% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 101,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 78,904 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Luxoft by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 333,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,659,000 after acquiring an additional 136,400 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Luxoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,465,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luxoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,288,000. Finally, Sloane Robinson LLP bought a new position in shares of Luxoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,081,000. Institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

Luxoft Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development services and IT solutions to multinational corporations. The company offers application software development, software architecture design, performance engineering, optimization and testing, process consulting, and software quality assurance services; functional specification and mock-up, product design, engineering, automated testing, maintenance, support, and performance engineering services; and IT strategy, software engineering process, and data security consulting services.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Luxoft Holding Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxoft Holding Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.