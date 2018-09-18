Analysts Offer Predictions for Snap Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (SNAP)

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Snap in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $262.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.24 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 49.79%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SNAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.52.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $9.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of -2.84. Snap has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $21.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Snap by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 41,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 70,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Snap by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 83,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. 22.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,520,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $16,073,164.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,400,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,404,785.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy R. Stone sold 8,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $117,552.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,250,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,480,496.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,350,218 shares of company stock valued at $38,102,235 in the last three months.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows to creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps to surface the most interesting stories from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.