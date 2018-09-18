Analysts Expect Windstream Holdings Inc (WIN) Will Post Earnings of -$2.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Windstream Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WIN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.35) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Windstream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($1.65). Windstream posted earnings per share of ($2.75) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Windstream will report full year earnings of ($9.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.75) to ($6.95). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($5.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.17) to ($1.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Windstream.

Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Windstream had a negative return on equity of 191.89% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.85) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Windstream from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Windstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Windstream from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Citigroup cut Windstream from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Windstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

Shares of Windstream stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $208.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.06. Windstream has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Windstream by 1,151.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,228,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,564 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Windstream by 19.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,029,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 326,356 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Windstream by 17.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 686,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Windstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Windstream by 12.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 347,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Windstream Holdings, Inc provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its Consumer & Small Business segment offers services, including traditional local and long-distance voice services, and high-speed Internet services; and value-added services, such as security and online back-up.

